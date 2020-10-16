You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Reader photo pick of the week: Pumpkins

pumpkin snell.jpeg

From Jeanne Snell of Charleston, "My carved pumpkin staring at an evil pumpkin taken at our camp in Wolf River, WI."

The photo contest email inbox turned into a digital pumpkin patch this week, and it was a joy to go pumpkin-picking. 

pumpkin charles.jpg

From Ronald Allan Charles of Goose Creek, "I photographed this all pumpkined out person at a Halloween parade in Atlanta."

Our winner this week is Jeanne Snell of Charleston, whose photo of a pair of jack-o-lanterns has all the tension and atmosphere of a cult classic thriller. 

pupmkin peterson.jpg

From Robert Peterson of Summerville, taken in Knightsville.

Special recognition goes to Ronald Allan Charles of Goose Creek and his offbeat take on the topic with an "all pumpkined out" person. Robert Peterson of Summerville's preponderance of pumpkins also deserves a shout out for sheer abundance.

Next week's topic: Witchy. Send us your bed-knobs and broomsticks, your black pointy hats and flying monkeys, your fires burning and cauldrons bubbling. Double, double...

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday.


On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.

Reach Debbie Clark at 843-937-5581 and follow her on Twitter at @dlcdolphin. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News