Reader photo pick of the week: Pumpkins

The photo contest email inbox turned into a digital pumpkin patch this week, and it was a joy to go pumpkin-picking.

Our winner this week is Jeanne Snell of Charleston, whose photo of a pair of jack-o-lanterns has all the tension and atmosphere of a cult classic thriller.

Special recognition goes to Ronald Allan Charles of Goose Creek and his offbeat take on the topic with an "all pumpkined out" person. Robert Peterson of Summerville's preponderance of pumpkins also deserves a shout out for sheer abundance.

Next week's topic: Witchy. Send us your bed-knobs and broomsticks, your black pointy hats and flying monkeys, your fires burning and cauldrons bubbling. Double, double...

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.