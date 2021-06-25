You are the owner of this article.
Reader photo pick of the week: Pride

pride schiller.jpg

Herbert Schiller of Mount Pleasant, "Brussels on the eve of the national Gay Pride parade in May 2019."

There's more to Pride than parades and rainbows. The Charleston Pride Festival sums it up nicely in their mission statement of "to promote the visibility of the LGBTQ community by educating society, honoring our heritage, advocating for our culture, and celebrating our diverse society." Pride means different things to everyone, and it was lovely to see what that looked like through your photos.

Our winner this week is Herbert Schiller of Mount Pleasant, whose photo of Brussels on the eve of the national Gay Pride parade shows pride on a grand scale.

pride looper.jpg

From Janice Sitterson Looper of West Ashley, "Taken in N. Charleston near Park Circle in June 2021."

Janice Sitterson Looper of West Ashley's photo has double the pride with a both a rainbow and American flag, and then Elizabeth Bear of Mount Pleasant takes us for a walk on the wild side with a pride of lions. 

pride bear.jpg

From Elizabeth Bear of Mount Pleasant, "Zimbabwe Africa. Lion Pride."

Next week's topic: Fourth of July. Fireworks, cookouts and flags everywhere all add up to wonderful imagery of Americana. Send us your most patriotic.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sundays, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.

Reach Debbie Clark at 843-937-5581 and follow her on Twitter at @dlcdolphin. 

