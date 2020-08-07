Reader photo pick of the week: Play

Playing isn't for just for kids, as this week's submissions proved. We received so many photos of people young and old in the Waterfront Park fountain, pool and beach photos and even a couple of bears.

But our winner this week is Charles Boyd of Hanahan, whose photo of eight kids crammed in an inflatable kiddie pool is timeless in its summery joy.

Next week's topic: Reading. It's too hot to leave the house, and you can only browsing a streaming service or scroll social media for so long. With traveling still not in the cards, books can still transport us. Show us your favorite reading nook, an outfit matching a book cover, or anything else you can think of.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.