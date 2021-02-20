You are the owner of this article.
Reader photo pick of the week: Pink

pink godbout.jpeg

From Kathleen Godbout of Summerville, "The lady was at a Flamenco dance show in Barcelona, Spain in 2016."

Christina Rossetti's opening lines to her poem "Color" — "What is pink? a rose is pink / By a fountain's brink" — only capture a small facet of what pink can be. But this week's submissions supplied the rest. 

pink zareski.JPG

From Lori Zareski of Summerville, "Pink abelia with a pink and green spider. I was taking pictures of flowers in my garden and to my surprise saw this beautiful spider."

Our winner this week is Kathleen Godbout of Summerville, whose photo of a flamenco dancer dressed in pink is fierce, feminine and vibrant. 

Special recognition also goes to Lori Zareski of Summerville. Her photo of a pink abelia with a pink and green spider is an unexpected combination — both to her and the viewer!

Next week's topic: Hearts. As we close out February, a month that seems to celebrate love of all kinds, we can't forget one of its most popular symbols. Send us your best.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.

Reach Debbie Clark at 843-937-5581 and follow her on Twitter at @dlcdolphin. 

