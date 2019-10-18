Folks, it's finally getting chilly at night. We're breaking out our sweaters. We've maybe even considered turning on the heat in the car instead of the A/C. It's officially fall in Charleston.
This week's winner is Jackie Sunday. The vibrant colors of the leaves fit the theme perfectly while the crisp blue background evokes the feeling of being outside on a brisk fall day.
Maria Spinosa's apple photo is a close second. It almost looks like you can reach out, grab one and hold October in your hand.
Also lovely is Roxanne Wells' great blue heron photo, showcasing the majestic bird in its autumn habitat.
Next week's topic: Spooky season. Halloween is coming up, so pass along your best creepy, crawly, scary photos.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.