Reader photo pick of the week: Open windows

There's nothing like opening a window to the spring air after a long dreary winter indoors. Open windows also act as the perfect frame that turns a stunning view into a work of art.

Our winner this week is Richard Hernandez of Goose Creek, whose different angle on open windows from the Aiken-Rhett House incorporates both of these perspectives into a fresh and dynamic photo.

Special recognition also goes to Robert Peterson of Summerville, who gives us a glimpse of a Roman skyline through a quirky gallery window. The contrast between the warmth of the window wall and the lushness of the green trees beyond it in the photo of Horton House on Jekyll Island from Jo Frkovich of Charleston also deserves recognition.

Next week's topic: Yellow. Yes, it's the color of the pollen coating everything in sight, but it's also the color of daffodils, sunlight and even ducklings! Send us your brightest.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.