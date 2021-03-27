Reader photo pick of the week: Open windows

From Richard Hernandez of Goose Creek, another perspective on open windows from the Aiken-Rhett House.
From Robert Peterson of Summerville, "On a visit to Rome (again pre-pandemic) I took this photo from inside one of many galleries we visited. Though we were there to see what was inside, I thought that the view from inside out was also captivating."
There's nothing like opening a window to the spring air after a long dreary winter indoors. Open windows also act as the perfect frame that turns a stunning view into a work of art.
Our winner this week is Richard Hernandez of Goose Creek, whose different angle on open windows from the Aiken-Rhett House incorporates both of these perspectives into a fresh and dynamic photo.
Special recognition also goes to Robert Peterson of Summerville, who gives us a glimpse of a Roman skyline through a quirky gallery window. The contrast between the warmth of the window wall and the lushness of the green trees beyond it in the photo of Horton House on Jekyll Island from Jo Frkovich of Charleston also deserves recognition.
Next week's topic: Yellow. Yes, it's the color of the pollen coating everything in sight, but it's also the color of daffodils, sunlight and even ducklings! Send us your brightest.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.
From Ronald Allan Charles of Goose Creek, "A window to the world. Think of the possibilities!" Taken in Manarola, Cinque Terre, Italy.
From Ryan Furer of Mount Pleasant, " Taken from the Shem Creek Parking Garage."
From Merv Gibson of Charleston, "The Grand Teton Cathedral Group of peaks framed by the large window behind The Chapel of the Transfiguration small log chapel altar located in Grand Teton National Park, in the community of Moose, Wyoming."
From Kathy Godbout of Summerville, "We stopped for lunch in Orleans on Cape Cod a few summers ago. I loved the view from our table."
From Bill Goff of Daniel Island, "This open window photo was taken at the Old Sheldon Church in Yemassee, SC (Beaufort County). The windows have been gone for quite a long time, but the view is stunning!"
From Michael Haley of Carmel, Ind., "I was mowing our front lawn when I heard our dogs barking. I saw them in the window and managed to get a picture before they resumed play indoors."
From Delton Powers of Florence, "The view from a treehouse in Walhalla."
From Patricia Schaefer of Johns Island, "photo taken at Middleton Gardens, Charleston SC at the Mill house. My grandson, Dallas Brewer is enjoying looking in as we look out onto the butterfly lakes."
From Jeannie Wierman of Goose Creek, "Lake Tepako, New Zealand Dec 2019."
