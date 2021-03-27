You are the owner of this article.
Reader photo pick of the week: Open windows

open window hernandez.jpg

From Richard Hernandez of Goose Creek, another perspective on open windows from the Aiken-Rhett House. 

There's nothing like opening a window to the spring air after a long dreary winter indoors. Open windows also act as the perfect frame that turns a stunning view into a work of art. 

Our winner this week is Richard Hernandez of Goose Creek, whose different angle on open windows from the Aiken-Rhett House incorporates both of these perspectives into a fresh and dynamic photo. 

open window peterson.JPG

From Robert Peterson of Summerville, "On a visit to Rome (again pre-pandemic) I took this photo from inside one of many galleries we visited. Though we were there to see what was inside, I thought that the view from inside out was also captivating."

Special recognition also goes to Robert Peterson of Summerville, who gives us a glimpse of a Roman skyline through a quirky gallery window. The contrast between the warmth of the window wall and the lushness of the green trees beyond it in the photo of Horton House on Jekyll Island from Jo Frkovich of Charleston also deserves recognition.

open window frkovich.jpg

From Jo Frkovich of Charleston, "Window at the ruins territories. Horton House, established 1735, on Jekyll Island."

Next week's topic: Yellow. Yes, it's the color of the pollen coating everything in sight, but it's also the color of daffodils, sunlight and even ducklings! Send us your brightest.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.

Reader photos: Open windows

