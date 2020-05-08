Reader photo pick of the week: Nostalgia

We're all feeling nostalgic for something right now: joining in celebration with family and friends, traveling the globe, gathering in crowded arenas. So during this period when we are forced to stay indoors, we asked our readers to submit photos of places, people and things they miss.
Our winners this week are Mona Knight, who yearns to be a jet setter once again, and Gail Koornick, who fondly remembers going out to the ball game.
Next week's topic: Furry friends. Everybody loves pet pictures. Send them our way.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.