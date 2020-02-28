Reader photo pick of the week: Nooks and crannies

It's about the little things. That's what we're focusing on in this week's reader photo contest. Readers this week delivered a bevy of tiny-focused photos featuring architectural feats, nature scenes and cute animals. For this round's winners, we've stuck close to the animal subsection.
Our champion this week is Patricia Romano with a red-bellied woodpecker photo. The nooks and crannies are front and center while our bird protagonist engages with them.
Also noteworthy is Mike Haley's raccoon photo. The composition of the photo is skilled, and this scene is just downright adorable.
Next week's topic: Whispers of spring. Sunshine, flowers, warmth.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.