Recently, it seems that 4:30 p.m. hits, the temperature begins to drop and nighttime descends upon Charleston's city streets shortly thereafter. With the departure of summer and warm weather comes the introduction of wintry dusks and chilly evening temps. That can lend us some beautiful nighttime scenes, though.
This week's winner is Ritt Ritter. There's not much like a walk down lower King Street at night with nothing but the street lights and Berlin's neon sign to guide you. Honorable mention for Jared Smith's capture of a Lowcountry swamp framed by the night sky above.
Next week's topic: Signs and lights. Seen any cool neon lights or interesting street signs recently? Send them our way.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.