Reader photo pick of the week: Night sky

Humanity has been fascinated and sometimes alarmed by comets since ancient times. According to the Max Plank Society, a 15th-century poem describes the nature of comets as bringing "fever, illness, pestilence and death, difficult times, shortages and times of great famine.”

An almost too-close-to-home description, but NASA has a more reassuring description: "dirty snowballs" that may have brought water and organic compounds to Earth and our solar system.

No matter what, the photos we received of the Neowise comet's once-in-a-lifetime appearance, as well as the more familiar moon and stars, showcased the awe we feel when we look up at the night sky.

Our winner this week is Sandy Laney of Irmo, whose early morning shot of the Neowise comet captures both the grandeur of the cosmos and the delicacy of sunrise on Earth. Jenion Tyson of North Charleston also got an excellent shot of the comet over the Sullivan's Island lighthouse.

Next week's topic: Play. This has been a stressful year, and we all deserve some time to be carefree and have fun, even if just for a little while. This could look like children on a swing set, a game of volleyball on the beach or a pet with their favorite toy. Send us your playful.

