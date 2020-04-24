Reader photo pick of the week: Moonlight

As author Tahereh Mafi writes, “The moon is a loyal companion, ... changing forever just as we do."
While we stay in place at home, attempting to stave off worries about what's happening outside, we rely on the moon to join us every night in our pensive nature.
This week's winner is Michael Summer, who captures the freedom of white ibises on the move framed against a distant, glowing moon. Also noteworthy is Robert Peterson's photo, showcasing a much closer moon. It casts a vibrant radiance while emphasizing the branches in front of it.
Next week's topic: Sunrise or sunset. Whether it's the beginning or end of a day, the moon's companion offers us some beautiful sights.
