This week we wanted to evoke a cool, fall-like attitude, but the mid-80s weather persisted. Solution: moody beach photos. Beauty abounds near the ocean on a gray, rainy day.
This week's winner is Sean Hartman with a dark, dreary photo of Folly Beach. Looking at the motion in the clouds, you can nearly feel the cool mist spraying from the ocean onto your skin.
Next week's topic: Fall fun. Send us some chilly weather photos from the pumpkin patch or the fair.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.