Reader photo pick of the week: Masks

Oscar Wilde wrote, “Man is least himself when he talks in his own person. Give him a mask and he'll tell you the truth.”

Masks have been top of mind this year, though hopefully all the masked people at the grocery store are protecting themselves and others from the coronavirus and not their anonymity. But we received all sorts of masks this week.

Our winner this week is Mona Knight of Mount Pleasant. Her photo of a wall of masks from a 2011 trip to Venice takes the topic to the max. Special recognition also goes to Andy Murphy of Charleston, whose photo of a garden gnome wearing a just-too-large face mask is sure to give a sensible chuckle.

Next week's topic: Leaves. It's finally feeling consistently autumnal here in Charleston, so let's celebrate the most visual signal of the season.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.