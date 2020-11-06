You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Reader photo pick of the week: Masks

masks knight.JPG

From Mona Knight of Mount Pleasant, taken in Venice in 2011.

Oscar Wilde wrote, “Man is least himself when he talks in his own person. Give him a mask and he'll tell you the truth.”

Masks have been top of mind this year, though hopefully all the masked people at the grocery store are protecting themselves and others from the coronavirus and not their anonymity. But we received all sorts of masks this week.

masks murphy.jpg

From Andy Murphy of Charleston, a garden gnome wearing a too-large face mask. 

Our winner this week is Mona Knight of Mount Pleasant. Her photo of a wall of masks from a 2011 trip to Venice takes the topic to the max. Special recognition also goes to Andy Murphy of Charleston, whose photo of a garden gnome wearing a just-too-large face mask is sure to give a sensible chuckle.

Next week's topic: Leaves. It's finally feeling consistently autumnal here in Charleston, so let's celebrate the most visual signal of the season.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday.


On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.

Reach Debbie Clark at 843-937-5581 and follow her on Twitter at @dlcdolphin. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News