This week, we asked readers to look at familiar surroundings a bit differently. Taking advantage of the natural curves and angles present in the environment, both natural and built, can lead to some interesting photos.
Our winner this week is Michael Summer, who uses an interesting angle in his shot of College of Charleston sailboats. Look at those dramatic shadows.
We also enjoyed Tom Perregaux's crab glamour shot, complete with the waves rolling in behind it. And Angela Carbonetti's shot captures the sharp angle of the dock to enhance the blue expanse of the water.
Next week's topic: Bike rides. These can be photos of your two-wheeled ride itself, others riding their bikes or views you encounter while adventuring.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.