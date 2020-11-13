Reader photo pick of the week: Leaves

This year, we're being reminded that hurricane season doesn't end when fall begins. So let's escape into a more colorful version of the season with these bright autumn leaves.

Our winner this week is Judy Waggoner of Mount Pleasant, whose quartet of bright yellow leaves look suspended in midair against a background of branches. Special recognition also goes to Jenny Almers of West Ashley and the wonderful contrast of deep red leaves and Carolina blue sky in her photo.

Next week's topic: Blaze. This could be a cozy hearth, a vibrant sunset or a bouquet of bright flowers. Send us your most fiery.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.