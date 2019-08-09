Summer's ripening, so what better time than now to appreciate the colorful flowers and trees still in bloom? This week's theme was late-summer flora and fauna, for our readers seem to be appreciating the brilliant nature around them.
Richard Hernandez snagged the winning shot this week. Good eye, Richard. We almost missed that little guy chillin' in the leaves. Angela Carbonetti's shot of the stunning pink flower is an honorable mention. Colonial Lake is a good spot to enjoy nature downtown, so she has the right idea here. And Lara Wilson's photo boasts a lovely color contrast.
Next week's topic: Window views. Seen any interesting windows recently? Send 'em my way.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.