For this week's photo pick, we asked for photos of parks. And our readers delivered, sending in photos of parks everywhere from right here in Charleston to locales across the world like New Zealand. What do these places have in common? Gorgeous parks, of course.
We loved the vibrant colors in Ken Schaub's canyon photo, and the dynamic framing of Jo Frkovich's sheep photo made us feel like we're right there with the sheepdog, herding them into formation. Honorable mention goes to Richard Hernandez with a very Charleston scene.
Next week's topic: Rainy days. We certainly have some of those coming up (thanks, Dorian), so send us your moodiest and dreariest rainy shots.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.