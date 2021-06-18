Reader photo pick of the week: Home

Home is where the heart is, and our submissions this week proved that needn't necessarily be a house.

Our winning entry is from Katharine Bloder of Mount Pleasant. If there's a better symbol of home than a Carolina wren making a nest in a wreath on a front door, I can't think of it.

Special recognition goes to Robert Peterson of Summerville, who not only gave us a lovely photo of an Irish home but also shared a story of being made to feel at home in a foreign country. And the photo from Mark DeGarmo of Summerville shows us that sometimes home can be a movie theater you frequented while growing up.

Next week's topic: Pride. As we near the end of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, send us your rainbows and flags and memories of parades past. But if you also have pictures of a pride of lions, please send those too.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sundays, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.