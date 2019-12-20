No matter which holiday you celebrate, this time of year always has a spirited air. It's brisk outside and holiday cheer abounds as folks prepare for their family festivities.
This week, our readers were feeling the holiday cheer, and it showed through in their photo submissions. Winner Tonya McGue of Mount Pleasant snapped her photo while strolling through the Old Village, showcasing a historic home decked out for the season. Bill Goff of Daniel Island went international for his submission, bringing us to a delightfully festive Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany.
Next week's topic: End of the year. What's your favorite photo you captured this year? Send it our way.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.