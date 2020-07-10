Reader photo pick of the week: Heat

When I picked this week's topic, I was expecting more sunny days than the rainy ones we've had almost all week. But there were some interesting takes on the topic, and only a few featured fire.

Our winner this week is Merv Gibson of Charleston, whose photo of the Grand Prismatic Hot Spring's shore in Yellowstone National Park looks like a bit of the surface of the sun, and the cool green of the trees behind makes it look even hotter. However, like Bill Smyth said of his Waterfront Park photo, there's "nothing like the pineapple fountain to relieve the heat on a hot day."

So, even though next week's forecast looks sunnier, let's make "rain" next week's topic. Playing outside in it, storm clouds over the Ravenel Bridge, raindrops on roses: Make it rain, folks!

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.