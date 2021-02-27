Reader photo pick of the week: Hearts

In her Pulitzer-Prize-winning novel "Beloved," Toni Morrison writes, "the beat and beating heart, love that too. More than eyes or feet. More than lungs that have yet to draw free air. More than your life-holding womb and your life-giving private parts, hear me now, love your heart. For this is the prize.”

The heart is both a symbol of love and a symbol of life, and this week's photos represented both.

Our winner is Jo Frkovich of Charleston. Her photo of a natural heart formation carved by the Colorado River alludes to the chambers of the human heart, and the contrast of light and shadow made my heart skip a beat.

Special recognition also goes to the simple, yet elegant, heart-shaped calla lily from Stu Mlot of Mount Pleasant, and we can't forget the classic red heart on a Parisian love padlock from Tom O'Brien of Charleston.

Next week's topic: Sunny. This past week has been a blissful reprieve from the dreary gray of early February, so let's celebrate it. Send us your sunniest.

Discover Charleston's hidden history. Uncover more stories from Charleston's 350 years of history that have been long forgotten over time. Sign up for this 5-part newsletter course to learn about key historical moments that aren't told in the story of Charleston. Email

Sign Up!

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.