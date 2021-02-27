You are the owner of this article.
Reader photo pick of the week: Hearts

heart frkovich.jpg

From Jo Frkovich of Charleston, "Beautiful and unusual Slot Canyon natural heart formation in Page, Arizona. Carved by the Colorado River and made of Navajo sandstone."

In her Pulitzer-Prize-winning novel "Beloved," Toni Morrison writes, "the beat and beating heart, love that too. More than eyes or feet. More than lungs that have yet to draw free air. More than your life-holding womb and your life-giving private parts, hear me now, love your heart. For this is the prize.”

The heart is both a symbol of love and a symbol of life, and this week's photos represented both.

Our winner is Jo Frkovich of Charleston. Her photo of a natural heart formation carved by the Colorado River alludes to the chambers of the human heart, and the contrast of light and shadow made my heart skip a beat.

heart mlot.jpg

From Stu Mlot of Mount Pleasant, "Mother Nature produced this beautiful heart-shaped calla lily."

Special recognition also goes to the simple, yet elegant, heart-shaped calla lily from Stu Mlot of Mount Pleasant, and we can't forget the classic red heart on a Parisian love padlock from Tom O'Brien of Charleston.

Next week's topic: Sunny. This past week has been a blissful reprieve from the dreary gray of early February, so let's celebrate it. Send us your sunniest.

heart obrien.jpeg

From Tom O'Brien of Charleston, "Taken in Paris on a footbridge that is often covered with 'love padlocks.'"
Reach Debbie Clark at 843-937-5581 and follow her on Twitter at @dlcdolphin. 

