Reader photo pick of the week: Halloween

"Darkness falls across the land, the midnight hour is close at hand ..."

As the peak of spooky season comes upon us, Vincent Price's monologue from "Thriller" comes to mind.

Our winner this week is Carol Williams, whose photo of clown dolls on swings at The Pickled Palate restaurant of Mount Pleasant is sure to send shivers down your spine. Also, Jackie Sunday's photo of a skeleton trio hanging out on a Charleston balcony ready to heckle passersby below screams Halloween fun.

Next week's topic: Masks. This could be a piece of art, a disguise, or even a fun, homemade mask. Send us your best.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.