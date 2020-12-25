Reader photo pick of the week: Green

From festive greenery to cucumbers pickling in jars, the submissions this week were varied, vibrant and verdant.

Our winner this week is Mona Knight of Mount Pleasant, whose picture of a tall glass sculpture from the Chihuly Gardens in Seattle is both striking and reminiscent of an abstract Christmas tree.

Special recognition also goes to the fluorescent greens of Ronald Allan Charles' parrot photo and Robert Peterson's photo of duck weed in the Audubon Swamp at Magnolia Gardens.

Next week's topic: Glittery. All that glitters doesn't have to be gold — it could be a glass of champagne, confetti at a (pre-pandemic) party, or a clear night sky. Send us your sparkliest.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.