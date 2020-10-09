You are the owner of this article.
Reader photo pick of the week: Graveyards and cemeteries

  • Updated
graveyard harwood.jpg

From Patrick Harwood of North Charleston, "The dawn of a new day at Charleston’s beautiful and historic Magnolia Cemetery. The woman sculpture atop the Thomas Aston Coffin grave (he died in 1863) seems to be kneeling in tribute to the first gentle rays of a lovely fall morning last November."

Do you know the difference between a graveyard and a cemetery? A graveyard is attached to a church and a cemetery is a stand-alone burial ground. So while a graveyard is a cemetery, a cemetery is not necessarily a graveyard. 

But enough with the semantics. We received so many great submissions this week, some eerie, some not, but all with that poignant melancholy only found among the graves.

graveyard white.jpg

From Francis White of Mount Pleasant, taken at Magnolia Cemetery.

Our winner this week is Patrick Harwood of North Charleston, whose dawn photo of Charleston's Magnolia Cemetery has a warmth not usually associated with cemeteries. 

Special recognition goes to Francis White's dramatic photo of a hawk taking off from a gravestone, also in Magnolia Cemetery, as well as to Bill Goff's spooky, Spanish-moss-draped photo from the Bonaventure cemetery outside of Savannah. 

graveyard goff.jpg

From Bill Goff of Daniel Island, "This photo was taken in the Bonaventure cemetery outside Savannah. The moss in the trees make all the headstones look spooky!"

Next week's topic: Pumpkins. There's so much fun to be had with pumpkins: picking them, carving them, eating them, the list goes on. Send us your best. 

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.

Reach Debbie Clark at 843-937-5581 and follow her on Twitter at @dlcdolphin. 

