Reader photo pick of the week: Grateful

grateful dilgren.jpg

From Linda Dilgren of Charleston, "Several family members contributed their thoughts to this 'blessings turkey' that we made."

Even this year, there are things we have to be grateful for, and some of you shared yours with us. 

Our winner this week is from Linda Dilgren of Charleston, whose "blessings turkey" overflows with the gratitude of her family members. 

Next week's topic: Merry. There are so many ways to make merry, so show us yours.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.

Reach Debbie Clark at 843-937-5581 and follow her on Twitter at @dlcdolphin. 

