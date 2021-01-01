Reader photo pick of the week: Glittery

Let's welcome in the new year with some hopeful sparks of glitter after the ordeal of 2020.

Our winner this week is Ronald Allan Charles of Goose Creek, whose image of a Mexican bullfighter glitters with an impressionistic magic.

Special recognition also goes to Charlotte Rentz of Summerville and her firework-like wedding jewelry, as well as Robert Peterson of Summerville's ephemeral frost. And then there's Ken Schaub of Daniel Island's church gates proving that sometimes what glitters is, in fact, gold.

Next week's topic: Feathers. A feather boa, a feather in a cap, or so many birds. Send us your plumage pictures.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.