Reader photo pick of the week: Gardens

"Gardens above all else are for sharing."

This is just one of the many things shared by Emily Whaley in the book "Mrs. Whaley and Her Charleston Garden," and it is especially appropriate for this week's topic. So many people shared so many gorgeous garden pictures with us that picking the best was like pruning a rose bush.

Our winner this week is Page Kiniry of Pawleys Island and her photo taken at Brookgreen Gardens in Murrells Inlet. The vibrant colors of the flowers seem almost neon in the sunlight, and the structure of the statue and the brick wall provide the perfect shaded backdrop.

Special recognition also goes to Eno Cleveringa of Daniel Island, whose photo proves that a stellar garden scene can be found very close to home. And then Maria Spinosa of Isle of Palms took to the faraway with her beautiful photo of the rain forest and tropical gardens in the Myriad Botanical Garden in Oklahoma City.

Next week's topic: Home. Yes, we've all spent a lot more time at home this past year and a half, but sometimes returning to a familiar beach or restaurant or even city can feel like coming home. However you experience it, send us your homiest.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sundays, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.