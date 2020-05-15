Reader photo pick of the week: Furry Friends

In these socially distanced times of uncertainty, when our friends and family feel as far away as ever, our pets can be an essential source of solace. That's why we wanted to celebrate our furry friends, who always mange to help us smile, even in trying times.
Our winners this week are Cheryl Cote, whose dog knows how to protect itself during a pandemic; Heather Wayne, whose snuggling cats were simply too adorable; and Tim Jones, who made excellent use of the black-and-white color palette.
Next week's topic: Burst. Could be a pop of color, a beautifully blossoming flower, or anything abstract in between. Have some fun with it.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.