This week's theme was furry friends, and we received submissions ranging from your average house cat to an adorable panda.
This gorgeous golden evokes the August mood we're all feeling. In the dwindling days of summer freedom, don't we all just want to chill by the pool with our shades on? Baylee gets it.
Not to be overshadowed, the squirrel is incredibly poised and ready for its close-up. And the panda, unconcerned with the camera, is living the life of luxury.
Next week's topic: late summer flora and fauna. Send us some pretty nature shots.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.