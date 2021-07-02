You are the owner of this article.
Reader photo pick of the week: Fourth of July

fourth of july tyson.jpg

From Jenion Tyson of North Charleston, "2019 fireworks with the Ravenel bridge."

After a rather subdued celebration last year, July Fourth 2021 is shaping up to be a blast — and the photos this week definitely live up to that expectation.

Our winner this week is Jenion Tyson of North Charleston. To me, nothing says Fourth of July more than fireworks, and it doesn't get much better than fireworks over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge.

fourth of july wilson.JPG

From Lara Wilson of Mount Pleasant, "This is a picture I took of a flag while on a boat in the Charleston Harbor."

Special recognition also goes to Lara Wilson of Mount Pleasant, whose picture of a flag on a boat in Charleston Harbor has colors so rich and vibrant they make the flag look like it was made out of stained glass.

 Laurie Meyer of Daniel Island also deserves recognition for her photo of her granddaughter running through a field of flags.

fourth of july Meyer.jpg

From Laurie Meyer of Daniel Island, "My granddaughter turned four on the Fourth of July last year and is celebrating by running through a field of flags on Daniel Island."

Next week's topic: Cool. It's been a hot week, and it's only going to get hotter as the summer goes on. So send us the coolest photo you've got.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sundays, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.

Reach Debbie Clark at 843-937-5581 and follow her on Twitter at @dlcdolphin. 

