Reader photo pick of the week: Flowers

Going through the submissions this week was like strolling through a field of flowers picking a bouquet for a valentine.

Flowers and Valentine's Day are inextricably entwined. From Robert Burns' "My love is like a red red rose," to Shakespeare's iconic "that which we call a rose / By any other name would smell as sweet," love poetry is full of floral imagery.

Poet Hanif Abdurraqib also has a series of poems titled "How Can Black People Write About Flowers at a Time Like This," which makes for excellent Black History Month reading.

Our winner this week is Joy Hunter of Summerville. Her photo of hydrangeas is "not very Valentine-y," as she says, but her dramatic and unexpected take on the topic is stunning.

Special recognition also goes to Robin Moody of Folly Beach and her quirky, hand-painted Dutch tulips, as well as Robert Peterson of Summerville, whose photo "says it all."

Next week's topic: Pink. A lovely, fresh color associated with Valentine's Day, spring and femininity, but can run the gamut from pastel to vibrant. Send us your best.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.