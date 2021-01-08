Reader photo pick of the week: Feathers

As Emily Dickinson writes, "'Hope' is the thing with feathers," so let these selections sweep you aloft.

Our winner this week is Jim Buenting of Charleston, whose photo of a peacock's tail with what looks like a single eye peering out perfectly captures the topic.

Special recognition also goes to Ron Scroggy of Edisto Island and his arresting photo of a pelican's piercing gaze surrounded by the feathers of its flock. Also, Katrina Doig of Mount Pleasant had a rather cheeky take on the topic with her photo of an American redstart in the bird bath.

Next week's topic: Woods. Sometimes there's no better escape than a walk in the woods, and there's almost always beauty to be found there. Send us your best.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.