You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Reader photo pick of the week: Feathers

feathers buenting.jpg

From Jim Buenting of Charleston, taken at Middleton gardens. 

As Emily Dickinson writes, "'Hope' is the thing with feathers," so let these selections sweep you aloft. 

Our winner this week is Jim Buenting of Charleston, whose photo of a peacock's tail with what looks like a single eye peering out perfectly captures the topic. 

feathers scroggy.jpeg

From Ron Scroggy of Edisto Island, "Now that I’m retired, taking nature picture is my hobby."

Special recognition also goes to Ron Scroggy of Edisto Island and his arresting photo of a pelican's piercing gaze surrounded by the feathers of its flock. Also, Katrina Doig of Mount Pleasant had a rather cheeky take on the topic with her photo of an American redstart in the bird bath.

Next week's topic: Woods. Sometimes there's no better escape than a walk in the woods, and there's almost always beauty to be found there. Send us your best. 

feathers doig.jpeg

From Katrina Doig of Mount Pleasant, "This American redstart visited the bird bath in our backyard and was keen on showing off her tail feathers."

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

Uncover more stories from Charleston's 350 years of history that have been long forgotten over time. Sign up for this 5-part newsletter course to learn about key historical moments that aren't told in the story of Charleston.


On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.

Reach Debbie Clark at 843-937-5581 and follow her on Twitter at @dlcdolphin. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News