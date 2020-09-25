Reader photo pick of the week: Fall

Fall is officially here, and even though our foliage might not blaze as brightly as it does elsewhere, we still got some beautiful fall colors in the submissions this week.
Our winner is Roxanne Wells of Irmo. The contrast between the cool blue and grey feathers of the great blue heron and the vibrant red leaves of the sweetgum tree it perches in makes for a striking, and very South Carolinian, photo of fall.
Honorable mentions also go to Joel Rosenblatt for his quintessentially autumnal shot of pumpkins and Penny Christensen for her photo of an adorable, perfectly colored cat among orange leaves.
Next week's topic: Spooky. October is almost here, and spooky season along with it. Send us your abandoned houses, your cobwebs, whatever spooky means to you. Give us chills.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.
This photo of a blue heron in a sweetgum tree is from Roxanne Wells of Irmo.
From Jack Breazeale of Mount Pleasant, "The location is in a church cemetery outside the city of Columbus, Ohio."
From Ronald Allan Charles of Goose Creek, "I noticed these unusually colored leaves while taking a hike in Mexico."
From Penny Christensen of Litchfield Beach, "cat photo taken by the marsh at Litchfield."
From Harold Hamilton of Wadmalaw Island, "This picture was taken in October 2019 at Fairfield Lake in Sapphire Valley, NC."
From Chris Hayes of Daniel Island, "It was shot several years ago near our (former) home in Newtown, CT at the peak of leaf season. The variety of maples in this area provide striking reds and yellows in fall while the green ground cover provides some of the last color of summer."
From Tonya McGue of Mount Pleasant, "I was walking on the Pitt Street Bridge in Mount Pleasant when I saw this woman taking in the beautiful autumn scenery. The marsh grass was transitioning to it's beautiful fall golden hues."
From Joel Rosenblatt of Mount Pleasant, "Nothing ignites the beginnings of the autumn season like the brilliance of ripened pumpkins!"
Reach Debbie Clark at 843-937-5581 and follow her on Twitter at @dlcdolphin.