Reader photo pick of the week: Fall

Fall is officially here, and even though our foliage might not blaze as brightly as it does elsewhere, we still got some beautiful fall colors in the submissions this week.

Our winner is Roxanne Wells of Irmo. The contrast between the cool blue and grey feathers of the great blue heron and the vibrant red leaves of the sweetgum tree it perches in makes for a striking, and very South Carolinian, photo of fall.

Honorable mentions also go to Joel Rosenblatt for his quintessentially autumnal shot of pumpkins and Penny Christensen for her photo of an adorable, perfectly colored cat among orange leaves.

Next week's topic: Spooky. October is almost here, and spooky season along with it. Send us your abandoned houses, your cobwebs, whatever spooky means to you. Give us chills.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.