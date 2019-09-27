After checking the weather anxiously every day this week, we came to terms with the fact that while fall as a season may have arrived in Charleston, the fall-like temps have not yet caught up. No matter. We can enjoy some beautiful fall scenes regardless.
Terry Williamson wears the crown this week. The composition of the photo leads the eye deeper into the mountains while the surrounding trees lend a true fall feeling.
Richard Hernandez's capture paints a picture of fall in the Lowcountry, which means everything is still green, while Maria Spinosa's photo is a cool perspective on fall foliage in Idaho.
Next week's topic: Lowcountry curves and angles. Some ideas to get you started: winding roads, leading lines or interesting perspectives on buildings.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
