It feels like we blinked and the entirety of 2019 passed by. This year was full of triumph and struggle, pain and joy, times both happy and bitter. But we made it through, and now we get to look ahead in anticipation of a bright, fresh new year. Our readers captured this range of emotion through their photo submissions this week.
Our winner this week is Maria Spinosa. One can imagine that the figures in the background are walking into the sunset as they approach a new year. Honorable mention to Lara Lou, whose beach scene evokes a tranquil, windswept feeling, and to Sean Hartman, whose beach scene is moody and hopeful all at once.
Next week's topic: A fresh start. What does the New Year mean to you? Do you celebrate with any traditions or symbols?
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.