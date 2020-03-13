Reader photo pick of the week: Delicate

As flowers bloom all over Charleston and the weather gets warmer, it's a nice time to appreciate the friendly sunshine, the gentle breeze and the natural, delicate beauty around us.
Bill Smyth is this week's winner with one of those classic Charleston scenes that makes the viewer stop and stare. The small pink flowers in the foreground nicely frame the delicate pink historic house in the background.
Also noteworthy is Katrina Doig's capture, shot in such a way that the viewer may feel like a bumblebee flitting through the flower's stalks, and Kristi Meeuwse's submission, a true technical wonder (just look at that focus technique!).
Next week's topic: Relaxation. Things are a bit stressful in the world right now, so let's chill out.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.