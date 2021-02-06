Reader photo pick of the week: Daybreak

"Into a daybreak that’s wondrously clear / I rise"

This line from Maya Angelou's poem "Still I Rise" stood out to me on my last reading. There's hope, relief and determination in the two short sentences, and the daybreak photos this week reflect that.

Our winning photo this week is from Edmund Higgins of Sullivan's Island. The dog running across the sunrise reflected in the wet sand captures a joyous, fleeting beauty.

Special recognition also goes to the dramatic shapes of Botany Bay driftwood against the rising sun in this photo from Merv Gibson of Charleston. David Corvette of Charleston also deserves a shoutout for getting "down to 'beach level'" for this shot of sunrise over Anastasia Island near St. Augustine, Fla.

Next week's topic: Flowers. Valentine's Day is coming, and it's hard to go wrong with a beautiful bouquet or a pretty potted plant. Send us your best.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

Discover Charleston's hidden history. Uncover more stories from Charleston's 350 years of history that have been long forgotten over time. Sign up for this 5-part newsletter course to learn about key historical moments that aren't told in the story of Charleston. Email

Sign Up!

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.