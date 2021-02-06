You are the owner of this article.
top story

Reader photo pick of the week: Daybreak

daybreak higgins.JPG

From Edmund Higgins of Sullivan's Island, "Racing across the beach at sunrise on Sullivan’s Island on Dec. 6, 2020."

"Into a daybreak that’s wondrously clear / I rise"

This line from Maya Angelou's poem "Still I Rise" stood out to me on my last reading. There's hope, relief and determination in the two short sentences, and the daybreak photos this week reflect that.

Our winning photo this week is from Edmund Higgins of Sullivan's Island. The dog running across the sunrise reflected in the wet sand captures a joyous, fleeting beauty.

daybreak gibson.jpg

From Merv Gibson of Charleston, "Sunrise on Botany Bay, Edisto Island, SC."

Special recognition also goes to the dramatic shapes of Botany Bay driftwood against the rising sun in this photo from Merv Gibson of Charleston. David Corvette of Charleston also deserves a shoutout for getting "down to 'beach level'" for this shot of sunrise over Anastasia Island near St. Augustine, Fla.

daybreak corvette.jpg

From David Corvette of Charleston, "I got down to 'beach level' for this shot of the sun coming up over Anastasia Island near St. Augustine last fall."

Next week's topic: Flowers. Valentine's Day is coming, and it's hard to go wrong with a beautiful bouquet or a pretty potted plant. Send us your best.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.

Reader photos: Daybreak

daybreak auburn.jpg
daybreak corvette.jpg
daybreak doig.jpeg
daybreak gibson.jpg
daybreak harwood.jpg

Reach Debbie Clark at 843-937-5581 and follow her on Twitter at @dlcdolphin. 

