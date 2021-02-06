Reader photo pick of the week: Daybreak

"Into a daybreak that’s wondrously clear / I rise"
This line from Maya Angelou's poem "Still I Rise" stood out to me on my last reading. There's hope, relief and determination in the two short sentences, and the daybreak photos this week reflect that.
Our winning photo this week is from Edmund Higgins of Sullivan's Island. The dog running across the sunrise reflected in the wet sand captures a joyous, fleeting beauty.
Special recognition also goes to the dramatic shapes of Botany Bay driftwood against the rising sun in this photo from Merv Gibson of Charleston. David Corvette of Charleston also deserves a shoutout for getting "down to 'beach level'" for this shot of sunrise over Anastasia Island near St. Augustine, Fla.
Next week's topic: Flowers. Valentine's Day is coming, and it's hard to go wrong with a beautiful bouquet or a pretty potted plant. Send us your best.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.
From Ann Auburn of Charleston, "Waterfront Park Fountain with storm clouds on the dawn horizon. Nature in all her glory!"
From David Corvette of Charleston, "I got down to 'beach level' for this shot of the sun coming up over Anastasia Island near St. Augustine last fall."
From Katrina Doig of Mount Pleasant, taken at Isle of Palms.
From Merv Gibson of Charleston, "Sunrise on Botany Bay, Edisto Island, SC."
From Patrick Harwood of North Charleston, "I captured this glorious sunrise last July from the Hilton Head island Marriott Hotel ... It was only 6:25 a.m. but there were many people also up early to witness the dawn of a new day."
From Edmund Higgins of Sullivan's Island, "Racing across the beach at sunrise on Sullivan’s Island on Dec. 6, 2020."
From Nancy Murphy of Charleston, photo of Riley Waterfront Park.
From Tina Schell of Kiawah Island, "Nothing compares with the [sunrise] I experienced several years ago at Botany Bay. Unfortunately the lone tree no longer stands after a hurricane took it down but its memory will be with me for a very long time."
From Daniel Tylak of Isle of Palms, taken "while heading to Cape Island from the McClellanville marina as a volunteer for the US Fish and Wildlife Services/DNR Turtle Team in the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge."
