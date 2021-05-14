Reader photo pick of the week: County parks

From climbing walls to archery ranges, from beaches to piers and everything in-between, county parks really do seem to have everything under the sun.

Our winner this week is Carl Miller of Charleston, whose image of McLeod Plantation on James Island captures both the beauty and the history of the Lowcountry — just as the county parks do.

Special recognition goes to Michael Haley of Carmel, Ind., who brought us a view of a county park from a little farther afield, and also to Bill Smyth of Mount Pleasant, who said it best: "Charleston County is very fortunate to have so many fine parks. All are diverse. All are interesting. There's something in each one for everyone."

Next week's topic: Micro. Get out your macro lens for pictures of the microscopic world around us. Send us your tiniest.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.