Reader photo pick of the week: Countryside views

Sometimes it's nice to escape the city surrounds and become one with nature. Luckily for Charlestonians, we don't have to go far to see some countryside views, what with beautiful marshes, forests and oceans just miles from downtown. But for this week's contest, we're going a bit beyond the nature found in South Carolina and exploring the countrysides of the world.
Our winner this week is Chris Graff. The tranquil scene features a majestic-looking sheep posing nicely for the camera. Hey, friend!
Honorable mentions go to George Frey, whose submission showcases a picturesque barn against a bright blue sky, and Lara Wilson, whose photo has a blurred composition not unlike a Vermeer painting.
Next week's topic: Nooks and crannies.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.