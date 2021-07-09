Reader photo pick of the week: Cool

Summer is decidedly here, as well as all the heat that comes with it. Luckily, the submissions this week were like a cool sea breeze or a refreshingly icy drink. Let's take a moment and cool down with these photos.

Our winner this week is from Linda Rasmussen of Charleston, who caught some very fun and very cool backyard pool action in her photo.

Special recognition also goes to Nancyjean Nettles of Charleston and her shot of a great blue heron shaking snow off his feathers during our last big snowstorm in Charleston.

And Alan Koornick of Seabrook Island brings the coolness of the Utah mountains and even the moon a little closer to home.

Next week's topic: Calm. This could be still waters, the most peaceful place you know or even the calm before the storm. Send us your calmest.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sundays, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.