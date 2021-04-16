You are the owner of this article.
Reader photo pick of the week: Coils

coil shepard.jpeg

From Maggie Shepard of Isle of Palms, "Newly emerging sago palm fronds in my yard on the Isle of Palms."

We've been approaching "spring" from its seasonal definition and reveled in flowers and animals and other vernal beauties. But "spring" can also conjure up rather serpentine images of tightly wound concentric circles, and this twist on the word was what we were asking for this week. 

coil haley.JPG

From Michael Haley of Carmel, Ind., "I purchased this hand-woven basket from the artist at a Johns Island Farmers Market in 2019. It is our dining room table centerpiece."

Our winner this week is from Maggie Shepard of Isle of Palms. Her photo of newly emerging sago palm fronds is positively bursting with coils.

Special recognition also goes to Michael Haley of Carmel, Ind., and his photo of that most iconic Lowcountry coil: a sweetgrass basket. Tonya McGue of Isle of Palms and her photo of rope coils near a pier in Florida also deserves recognition for its striking combination of straight and twisting lines.

coil mcgue.jpg

From Tonya McGue of Isle of Palms, "Colorful rope coil near a pier in Florida. It was wrapped around the base of a table at a waterfront restaurant."

Next week's topic: Clouds. Light and airy, or dark and ominous, send us your cloudiest.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors' pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.


On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.

Reach Debbie Clark at 843-937-5581 and follow her on Twitter at @dlcdolphin. 

