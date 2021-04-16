Reader photo pick of the week: Coils

We've been approaching "spring" from its seasonal definition and reveled in flowers and animals and other vernal beauties. But "spring" can also conjure up rather serpentine images of tightly wound concentric circles, and this twist on the word was what we were asking for this week.

Our winner this week is from Maggie Shepard of Isle of Palms. Her photo of newly emerging sago palm fronds is positively bursting with coils.

Special recognition also goes to Michael Haley of Carmel, Ind., and his photo of that most iconic Lowcountry coil: a sweetgrass basket. Tonya McGue of Isle of Palms and her photo of rope coils near a pier in Florida also deserves recognition for its striking combination of straight and twisting lines.

Next week's topic: Clouds. Light and airy, or dark and ominous, send us your cloudiest.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.