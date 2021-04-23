You are the owner of this article.
Reader photo pick of the week: Clouds

clouds raney.jpg

From Julie Raney of Mount Pleasant, "This photo was taken ... off the IOP connector. I just loved the way the clouds loomed over the land and water."

Wordsworth might have wandered lonely as a cloud, but photographers with excellent photos of clouds were in good company this week. 

Our winner this week is Julie Raney of Mount Pleasant. The clouds in her photo are striking and dominate the frame, and the waterway below places the photo so clearly in the Lowcountry. 

clouds wilson.JPG

From Lara Wilson of Mount Pleasant, "ominous clouds at Anna Maria Island, Florida."

Special recognition also goes to Lara Wilson of Mount Pleasant and the gorgeous colors in her Floridan clouds, as well as to Kristen Martin of Charleston and her dramatic and angular take on the topic.

Next week's topic: Showers. From clouds come showers, so let's celebrate those harbingers of May flowers as we come to the end of April. 

clouds martin.JPG

From Kristen Martin of Charleston, "This picture was taken on the beach at Edisto Island in July 2015. A storm moved in quickly."

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.

Reach Debbie Clark at 843-937-5581 and follow her on Twitter at @dlcdolphin. 

