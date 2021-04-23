Reader photo pick of the week: Clouds

Wordsworth might have wandered lonely as a cloud, but photographers with excellent photos of clouds were in good company this week.

Our winner this week is Julie Raney of Mount Pleasant. The clouds in her photo are striking and dominate the frame, and the waterway below places the photo so clearly in the Lowcountry.

Special recognition also goes to Lara Wilson of Mount Pleasant and the gorgeous colors in her Floridan clouds, as well as to Kristen Martin of Charleston and her dramatic and angular take on the topic.

Next week's topic: Showers. From clouds come showers, so let's celebrate those harbingers of May flowers as we come to the end of April.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

Discover Charleston's hidden history. Uncover more stories from Charleston's 350 years of history that have been long forgotten over time. Sign up for this 5-part newsletter course to learn about key historical moments that aren't told in the story of Charleston. Email

Sign Up!

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.