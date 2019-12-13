Cirrus, cumulus, stratus. Remember learning about the three basic types of clouds in science class? Turns out there are a lot more kinds of clouds than that. Our readers this week captured beautiful shots of all sorts of cloud forms, showcasing the wide variety of shapes and sizes clouds can embody.
This week's winner is Alicia Benton, who captured a beautiful Lowcountry marsh scene that never disappoints. Also noteworthy is Gary Nelson's shot of the reflective sky and lake, as well as Robert Peterson's "stop-the-car moment" along the North Platte River in Wyoming.
Next week's topic: Holiday season. Show us the festive scenes you see around town and in your travels.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.