For this week's photo pick, we had our readers hit the streets and explore city surroundings in pursuit of some interesting shots. The results didn't disappoint.
The moody shot of Kimbrell's Furniture Mart gives off a historic feel, while the upside-down photo of St. Philip's Church offers a different look at something Charlestonians see all the time. And doesn't the Austria photo just transport you right to the Alps?
Next week's topic: Furry friends. Send us your cutest animal photos, whether they're pets or backyard visitors.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.