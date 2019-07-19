This week's theme was church steeples, and we had plenty of solid Charleston submissions (which is to be expected from residents of a place with the nickname the Holy City). We received some cool shots from abroad as well.
Ever stop and look up in wonder at St. Philip's Church in downtown Charleston? Us, too. Ronald Charles captured that feeling perfectly in this week's winner.
Honorable mentions included some more upward-looking shots and a wide-angle shot of an ornate British church. We especially loved the flowers in the foreground of the Iceland church photo.
Next week's topic: City streets. Get out there and explore Charleston, or send us your coolest shots from your city travels. Bonus points for those who capture shots from an interesting perspective.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.