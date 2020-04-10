Reader photo pick of the week: Chalk art

In this age of social distancing, any bit of human connection helps. So in a display of creativity, Charlestonians have been coming together by designing works of chalk art on their sidewalks. We may not be able to hug one another, but positive messages strewn around the neighborhood are the closest we can get right now.
Positivity is key, and storms don't last forever. That's what reader Donna Jones seeks to remind us with her winning submission for this week's photo pick. While the world is wrapped up in turmoil right now, it'll pass eventually. Everything does.
Next week's topic: Soaking up the sunshine. Staying at home all day gives us more time to enjoy the sun — take advantage of it and capture a photo.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.