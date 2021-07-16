Reader photo pick of the week: Calm

It's a stressful world out there, and we can all use a moment of calm nowadays. Thankfully, the photos this week deliver.
Our winner is Robin McRae of Mount Pleasant, whose caption really says it all: "Lighted with the pink glow of dawn and serenaded by the singing splash of a water fountain, my garden is the picture and sound of calm. It provided a daily source of soothing solace especially during the pandemic."
Special recognition goes to Alan Koornick of Seabrook Island and his gloriously calm Lowcountry morning, as well as to Allen Johnson of Johns Island and his incredibly calm nephew.
Next week's topic: Colorful. The summer sun seems to intensify already bright colors — the blue of a pool, pink of a float, yellow of lemonade — and that makes for vibrant photos. Send us your most colorful.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.
On Sundays, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.