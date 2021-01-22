You are the owner of this article.
Reader photo pick of the week: By the sea

by the sea talbert.jpg

From Robert Talbert of Charleston, "This photo was taken at Folly Beach at The Washout, shortly after moonrise, 2019."

"It was many and many a year ago, / In a kingdom by the sea."

Thus starts Edgar Allan Poe's famous poem "Annabel Lee," but the submissions this week were neither dark nor dreary.

Our winner this week is Robert Talbert of Charleston, whose photo of moonrise over Folly Beach is saturated with striking and vivid colors. The bright, sun-drenched colors of Portuguese shells in the photo from Ken Schaub of Daniel Island also deserve special recognition.

by the sea schaub.JPG

From Ken Schaub of Daniel Island, "Shot on the sands of southern Portugal."

Next week's topic: Wild. This could be a wild animal, an untamed landscape, or anything free or unrestrained. Send us your wildest.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.

