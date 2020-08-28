You are the owner of this article.
top story

Reader photo pick of the week: Blues

blues schiller.jpg

From Herbert Schiller of Mount Pleasant, "Garabaldi Glacier in Drakes Passage at the southern tip of South America."

Rhythm just had to be followed by blues. From blue jays to Blue Angels — and quite a few saxophones — we got almost every shade.

blues boyd.jpg

From Chuck Boyd of Hanahan, "Vanessa Collins was wailing her sax at Gary Erwin's 11th annual Blues By The Sea at Freshfields Village at Kiawah."

Our winner this week is Herbert Schiller of Mount Pleasant, whose ice-cold photo of Garibaldi Glacier in the South American Drakes Passage has every kind of blue needed to cool you down on these hot August days. And Charles Boyd took a different but just as compelling route with his photo of saxophonist Vanessa Collins wailing away at Freshfield Village's Blues By the Sea event. 

Next week's topic: Summer. With Labor Day fast approaching but autumn weather still so far away, let's celebrate everything late summer has to offer. Well, except maybe hurricanes. 

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.

Reach Debbie Clark at 843-937-5581 and follow her on Twitter at @dlcdolphin. 

