Reader photo pick of the week: Blues

Rhythm just had to be followed by blues. From blue jays to Blue Angels — and quite a few saxophones — we got almost every shade.

Our winner this week is Herbert Schiller of Mount Pleasant, whose ice-cold photo of Garibaldi Glacier in the South American Drakes Passage has every kind of blue needed to cool you down on these hot August days. And Charles Boyd took a different but just as compelling route with his photo of saxophonist Vanessa Collins wailing away at Freshfield Village's Blues By the Sea event.

Next week's topic: Summer. With Labor Day fast approaching but autumn weather still so far away, let's celebrate everything late summer has to offer. Well, except maybe hurricanes.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.