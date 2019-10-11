As fall trucks along, the weather is finally beginning to mellow out. Here in Charleston and in other locales alike, it's a great time to hop on a bike and enjoy some outdoor scenes.
This week's winner is Janice Looper, whose submission captures a two-wheeled beach-goer enjoying the salt air and sunshine. The expanse of the water behind the individual gives the photo a sense of tranquility.
Angela Carbonetti transports us to Italy with her photo, evoking an Old World feeling with the exposed brick behind the slightly rusted bicycles. Finally, in Jo Frkovich's photo, we watch the cyclist approach expectantly as if from the doe's viewpoint.
Next week's topic: Oranges and yellows. We haven't reached full-blown fall trees in Charleston yet, but send in any warm-tinged photos to evoke that fall feeling.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.